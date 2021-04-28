Analysts Mean recommendation for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), which is $37.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.68 after opening rate of $36.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.05 before closing at $35.02.

Recently in News on April 9, 2021, Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Earnings Release Date. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (“Red Rock Resorts”, “we” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RRR) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and will include a question and answer session. You can read further details here

Red Rock Resorts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.68 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $23.04 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) full year performance was 254.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are logging 3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 395.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.51 and $35.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1218074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) recorded performance in the market was 48.36%, having the revenues showcasing 51.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.35B, as it employees total of 7600 workers.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Red Rock Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.96, with a change in the price was noted +15.21. In a similar fashion, Red Rock Resorts Inc. posted a movement of +69.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 902,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRR is recording 8.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.17.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Red Rock Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Red Rock Resorts Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.64%, alongside a boost of 254.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.32% during last recorded quarter.