Why is Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) up 35.21% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) was valued at $4.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.32 while reaching the peak value of $5.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.1559. The stock current value is $4.93.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Elys Game Technology Achieves Record Annual Revenue of $37.3 Million for 2020. Web-based gaming turnover increases 54% versus the same period last year. You can read further details here

Elys Game Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.28 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $3.74 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) full year performance was 35.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares are logging -40.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 279.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1139097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) recorded performance in the market was -16.44%, having the revenues showcasing -6.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.42M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.26, with a change in the price was noted +2.43. In a similar fashion, Elys Game Technology Corp. posted a movement of +97.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,271,264 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELYS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Elys Game Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 180.11%, alongside a boost of 35.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.81% during last recorded quarter.