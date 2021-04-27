Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is on the roll with an average volume of 19.44M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), which is $57.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.36 after opening rate of $58.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.33 before closing at $57.93.

Recently in News on April 26, 2021, Uber and empowerDX Team Up, Offer At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits Via On-Demand Delivery In More Than Two Dozen U.S. Cities. Clinical Enterprise, Inc. d/b/a empowerDX, part of the Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics group of companies, today announced that it is working with Uber (NYSE: UBER) to offer FDA-emergency use authorized, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to consumers via on-demand delivery. Individuals can now quickly access one of the most sensitive at-home COVID tests on the market1 – whether they are at home, in the office or traveling. You can read further details here

Uber Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.05 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $47.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) full year performance was 95.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uber Technologies Inc. shares are logging -10.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.58 and $64.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8350910 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) recorded performance in the market was 12.96%, having the revenues showcasing 6.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.51B, as it employees total of 22800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Uber Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.43, with a change in the price was noted +7.95. In a similar fashion, Uber Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +16.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,893,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBER is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical breakdown of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Uber Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.98%, alongside a boost of 95.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.12% during last recorded quarter.