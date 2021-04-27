Time to Buy Beat-Down Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock (TMCI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock (TMCI). It is currently valued at $28.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.93, after setting-off with the price of $26.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $26.0422 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.53.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, UPDATE – Treace Medical Concepts Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of an aggregate of 11,250,000 shares of its common stock, 6,250,000 of which are being sold by Treace and 5,000,000 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to Treace are expected to be approximately $106.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Treace. Treace will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Treace and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,687,500 additional shares of common stock (up to 703,125 additional shares from Treace and up to 984,375 additional shares from the selling stockholders) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “TMCI.” The offering is expected to close on April 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock shares are logging 1.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.25 and $28.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117889 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock (TMCI) recorded performance in the market was 13.36%.

The Analysts eye on Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock (TMCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock (TMCI)

Considering, the past performance of Treace Medical Concepts Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.36%.