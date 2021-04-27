Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) was up 2.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) was valued at $3.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.85 while reaching the peak value of $4.045 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.85. The stock current value is $3.93.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Genworth Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering by its U.S. Mortgage Insurance Business. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (Genworth, the Company) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (GMHI), has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in connection with the proposed initial public offering (the offering) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.34 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 19.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -17.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.87 and $4.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6965492 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 3.97%, having the revenues showcasing 24.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.58, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of -13.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,063,408 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genworth Financial Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.52%, alongside a boost of 19.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.37% during last recorded quarter.