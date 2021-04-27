RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.54

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) is priced at $2.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.48 and reached a high price of $3.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.41. The stock touched a low price of $3.36.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, RealNetworks, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) (“RealNetworks”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.70 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $22,275,000. RealNetworks has also granted to the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,237,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. RealNetworks intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. This offering is expected to close on or about April 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RealNetworks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.66 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) full year performance was 326.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealNetworks Inc. shares are logging -60.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4052410 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) recorded performance in the market was 118.59%, having the revenues showcasing 34.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.77M, as it employees total of 325 workers.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RealNetworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, RealNetworks Inc. posted a movement of +69.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,196,002 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNWK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RealNetworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RealNetworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.47%, alongside a boost of 326.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.25% during last recorded quarter.