Here is why X Financial (XYF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of X Financial (XYF), which is $4.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.27 after opening rate of $2.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.73 before closing at $2.89.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, X Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company” or “we”), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

X Financial had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.90 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

X Financial (XYF) full year performance was 47.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, X Financial shares are logging -31.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $5.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1557658 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the X Financial (XYF) recorded performance in the market was 101.00%, having the revenues showcasing 65.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.82M, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Analysts verdict on X Financial (XYF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the X Financial a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, X Financial posted a movement of +60.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 135,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XYF is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

X Financial (XYF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of X Financial in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of X Financial, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.13%, alongside a boost of 47.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.43% during last recorded quarter.