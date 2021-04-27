Boiling and ready to burst as Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) last month performance was -21.08%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK). It is currently valued at $2.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.68, after setting-off with the price of $2.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.34.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah to serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective on March 3, 2021. Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah resigned from her roles in the Company on February 17, 2021 due to personal reasons. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares are logging -61.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1576920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) recorded performance in the market was -14.66%, having the revenues showcasing -20.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.81M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Analysts verdict on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited posted a movement of -16.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 416,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDTK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.66%. The shares increased approximately by 7.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.36% during last recorded quarter.