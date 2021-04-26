Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) market price of $11.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), which is $11.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.26 after opening rate of $11.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.50 before closing at $11.95.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F. BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /RPNewswire/ — TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that on April 21, 2021, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”) for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -88.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.10 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1041049 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -54.51%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.30M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.51%. The shares increased approximately by -28.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -85.74% in the period of the last 30 days.