Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.76

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.975 after opening rate of $0.9499 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.922 before closing at $0.94.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Loan Facility of $37.45 Million and Other Financing Updates. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that the Company received a commitment letter from one of its existing lenders for a $37.45 million facility (the “New Facility”). The proceeds will be used to refinance the $24.45 million existing facility secured by the M/V Squireship and the M/V Leadership (the “Existing Facility”) and will be secured as well by currently unencumbered M/V Lordship. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.4875 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -63.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -82.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $5.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3814249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 74.63%, having the revenues showcasing -4.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.67M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9713, with a change in the price was noted +0.5304. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +112.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,224,924 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 1.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

Technical rundown of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.58%, alongside a downfall of -63.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.61% during last recorded quarter.