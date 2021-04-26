Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) market price of $0.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) was valued at $0.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.604 while reaching the peak value of $0.639 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.563. The stock current value is $0.57.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, Naked Brand Group Announces Preliminary Results of Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders Vote for Approval of Proposed Transaction to Divest Bendon Brick-and-Mortar Operations . You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was 26.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -83.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 762.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 115769808 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 196.87%, having the revenues showcasing 28.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 365.64M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Specialists analysis on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6866, with a change in the price was noted +0.3600. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +171.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,427,125 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 196.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 634.54%, alongside a boost of 26.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.96% during last recorded quarter.