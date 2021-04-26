Here is why Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), which is $11.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.80 after opening rate of $9.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.3935 before closing at $9.70.

Recently in News on April 26, 2021, Scienjoy Becomes One of the First Live Streaming Platforms in Mainland China to Offer Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced it has officially launched Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) on its live streaming platforms, making it one of the first live streaming platforms in mainland China to adopt the technology. You can read further details here

Scienjoy Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.50 on 04/06/21, with the lowest value was $7.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) full year performance was -4.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares are logging -39.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.24 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11760412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) recorded performance in the market was 12.01%, having the revenues showcasing 6.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 260.44M.

Analysts verdict on Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Scienjoy Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.27, with a change in the price was noted +2.77. In a similar fashion, Scienjoy Holding Corporation posted a movement of +32.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 634,092 in trading volumes.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Scienjoy Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Scienjoy Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.13%, alongside a downfall of -4.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.53% during last recorded quarter.