Gear up for the change! Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has hit the volume of 1394357

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.48 and reached a high price of $4.6899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.49. The stock touched a low price of $4.20.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. via InvestorWire – Infobird Co., Ltd (“Infobird”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announces the closing of its underwritten initial public offering of 6,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, resulting in gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. All of the ordinary shares were offered by Infobird. You can read further details here

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1394357 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) recorded performance in the market was -30.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.55M, as it employees total of 296 workers.

Specialists analysis on Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infobird Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.02%.