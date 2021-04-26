17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) market price of $7.29 offers the impression of an exciting value play

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is priced at $7.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.71 and reached a high price of $7.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.67. The stock touched a low price of $6.71.

Recently in News on April 10, 2021, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 9, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.17zuoye.com as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -69.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.06 and $23.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1271372 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) recorded performance in the market was -43.09%, having the revenues showcasing -56.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 3156 workers.

Analysts verdict on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.09%. The shares increased approximately by 16.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.86% during last recorded quarter.