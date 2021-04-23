Why is EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) up 293.02% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) was valued at $8.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.56 while reaching the peak value of $8.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.34. The stock current value is $7.29.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, EDAP Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering. LYON, France, April 23, 2021 — EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that the price of its offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) has been set at $6.75 per ADS and that the number of offered ADSs is 4,150,000 for an amount of approximately $28 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

EDAP TMS S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.68 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) full year performance was 293.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EDAP TMS S.A. shares are logging -31.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $10.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 762985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) recorded performance in the market was 63.44%, having the revenues showcasing 4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 245.89M, as it employees total of 223 workers.

Analysts verdict on EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.15. In a similar fashion, EDAP TMS S.A. posted a movement of +76.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,610 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDAP is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EDAP TMS S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EDAP TMS S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.75%, alongside a boost of 293.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.19% during last recorded quarter.