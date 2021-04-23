Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) was up 2.27%

At the end of the latest market close, LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.10 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.0601. The stock current value is $1.12.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, LM Funding Announces Digital Assets Strategy. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced plans to purchase up to $2 million in digital assets. The purchase of Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets that are not securities is part of LMFA’s capital allocation strategy. This purchase will represent approximately ten percent of LMFA’s assets. In addition, LMFA is pursuing development of transactional capabilities involving digital assets both organically and through potential acquisitions. You can read further details here

LM Funding America Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7000 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6410 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) full year performance was 60.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LM Funding America Inc. shares are logging -76.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2315441 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) recorded performance in the market was 64.18%, having the revenues showcasing -34.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.68M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3356, with a change in the price was noted +0.4130. In a similar fashion, LM Funding America Inc. posted a movement of +57.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,062,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMFA is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

Raw Stochastic average of LM Funding America Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LM Funding America Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.36%, alongside a boost of 60.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.91% during last recorded quarter.