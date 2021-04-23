Here is why Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.23%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is priced at $23.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.53 and reached a high price of $23.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.45. The stock touched a low price of $22.51.

Recently in News on April 20, 2021, Ping YOUniverse Brings Together Identity Management Leaders and Security Professionals to Solve Real Business Challenges. Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the first annual Ping YOUniverse (formerly IDENTIFY), an identity security event where security professionals come together to share real-world identity management stories and solutions for improved digital experiences. The event will empower current and prospective Ping Identity customers, security and IAM professionals, IT architects, CISOs and line-of-business owners with actionable examples of how to overcome hybrid IT challenges by leveraging the Ping Intelligent Identity™ Platform. You can read further details here

Ping Identity Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.23 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $20.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) full year performance was -2.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares are logging -38.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.97 and $37.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071398 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) recorded performance in the market was -18.26%, having the revenues showcasing -27.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 1022 workers.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Ping Identity Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.96, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted a movement of +3.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,191,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PING is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ping Identity Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ping Identity Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.31%, alongside a downfall of -2.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.16% during last recorded quarter.