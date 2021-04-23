Gear up for the change! Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has hit the volume of 3317792

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), which is $6.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.59 after opening rate of $6.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.125 before closing at $6.39.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Westport Fuel Systems to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems” or the “Company”) (TSX/ Nasdaq: WPRT) will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 after market close. Westport Fuel Systems has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Pacific Time). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was 721.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -49.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 740.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3317792 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was 23.26%, having the revenues showcasing -23.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 971.36M, as it employees total of 1313 workers.

Analysts verdict on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.26, with a change in the price was noted +2.63. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of +66.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,589,980 in trading volumes.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 240.41%, alongside a boost of 721.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.34% during last recorded quarter.