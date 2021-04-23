Analysts Mean recommendation for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was 4.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is $8.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.10 after opening rate of $8.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.01 before closing at $8.02.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation Continuous Preferred Stock Offering Issuances Exceed $75 Million Since Initial Closing. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”), announced today that our continuous preferred stock offering of up to 40,000,000 shares of Series A1, M1, and M2 with a $1 billion aggregate liquidation preference (the “Preferred Stock”) has issued $80.6 million in aggregate preference amount since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020. Prospect issued $19.7 million in aggregate preference amount of the Preferred Stock since March 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 04/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was 110.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -0.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.82 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 639954 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was 48.24%, having the revenues showcasing 30.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.74, with a change in the price was noted +2.54. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of +46.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,636,106 in trading volumes.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.03%, alongside a boost of 110.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.83% during last recorded quarter.