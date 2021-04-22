Time to Buy Beat-Down Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), which is $33.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.13 after opening rate of $33.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.80 before closing at $33.84.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, Qualtrics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. – Q1 2021 Total Revenue of $238.6M, up 36% Year-over-year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualtrics International Inc. shares are logging -40.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.49 and $57.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2896815 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recorded performance in the market was -25.67%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.03B, as it employees total of 3455 workers.

Specialists analysis on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.67%. The shares increased approximately by 3.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.87% in the period of the last 30 days.