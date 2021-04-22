Time to Buy Beat-Down Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) was valued at $31.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.44 while reaching the peak value of $32.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.32. The stock current value is $31.98.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, Axalta Coating Systems Announces $625 Million Increase to its Share Repurchase Program Authorization. Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in its common share repurchase program of $625 million, bringing the total size of the program to $1.3 billion, of which Axalta has already purchased approximately $500 million. Axalta expects that share repurchases will continue to be made from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, subject to applicable laws, regulations and approvals. The pace of repurchase activity will be subject to the discretion of Axalta, and will be based upon market conditions and other capital allocation decisions, while incorporating key factors including cash balances and needs of the business, cash flow from operations, stock price and acquisition opportunities. There is no expiration date on the share repurchase program. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.04 on 04/21/21, with the lowest value was $26.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/21.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) full year performance was 87.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares are logging 0.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.38 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2860741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) recorded performance in the market was 12.01%, having the revenues showcasing 11.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.11B, as it employees total of 13000 workers.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted a movement of +11.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,610,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXTA is recording 2.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.06%, alongside a boost of 87.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.47% during last recorded quarter.