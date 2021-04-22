Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is on the roll with an average volume of 389.81K in the recent 3 months

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is priced at $10.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.42 and reached a high price of $10.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.74. The stock touched a low price of $9.81.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Solaris will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release after market close on May 3, 2021. You can read further details here

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.07 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $8.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) full year performance was 86.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares are logging -31.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.06 and $15.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1204707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) recorded performance in the market was 26.66%, having the revenues showcasing 1.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 483.64M, as it employees total of 125 workers.

Specialists analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.64, with a change in the price was noted +2.86. In a similar fashion, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. posted a movement of +38.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

Raw Stochastic average of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.02%, alongside a boost of 86.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.38% during last recorded quarter.