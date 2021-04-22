Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) was up 3.39%

At the end of the latest market close, Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) was valued at $9.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.78 while reaching the peak value of $9.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.7303. The stock current value is $10.13.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Vivid Seats, A Leading Concert, Sports And Theater Ticket Marketplace, To Become A Publicly-Listed Company Via Merger With Horizon Acquisition Corporation. Vivid Seats has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”) (NYSE: HZAC). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Horizon Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -10.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.28 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11750368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) recorded performance in the market was -2.22%, having the revenues showcasing -7.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 532.97M.

Market experts do have their say about Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Horizon Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Horizon Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +1.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 339,915 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Horizon Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Horizon Acquisition Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.22%. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.83% during last recorded quarter.