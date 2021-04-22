Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Amyris Inc. (AMRS) was up 3.99%

At the end of the latest market close, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) was valued at $14.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.17 while reaching the peak value of $15.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.05. The stock current value is $14.98.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, Amyris To Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On May 6. Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS) a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 prior to the opening of the financial markets. The company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 6:00 am Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.42 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was 529.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -36.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 699.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $23.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3450807 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was 142.67%, having the revenues showcasing 40.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.27B, as it employees total of 595 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.12, with a change in the price was noted +12.36. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of +471.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,127,173 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amyris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 411.43%, alongside a boost of 529.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.05% during last recorded quarter.