Here is why Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recent weekly performance of 0.51% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) was valued at $3.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.99 while reaching the peak value of $4.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.86. The stock current value is $4.43.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Glory Star Announces Signing of Cooperation Agreement With Beijing Minsheng Art Museum for NFT Applications. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Beijing Minsheng Art Museum to promote the application of non-fungible token (“NFT”) technologies for digital contents, as part of the Company’s efforts to enhance collaborations with industry partners for the further development and application of NFT technologies. You can read further details here

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.83 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) full year performance was -16.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -14.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1554259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recorded performance in the market was 44.00%, having the revenues showcasing -6.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 256.21M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

The Analysts eye on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +48.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 132,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSMG is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.67%, alongside a downfall of -16.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.60% during last recorded quarter.