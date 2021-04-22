Gear up for the change! Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has hit the volume of 1187770

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $2.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.89 and reached a high price of $2.075, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.05. The stock touched a low price of $1.88.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, The American Advertising Federation Celebrates Excellence in Multicultural Advertising at the 19th Annual Mosaic Awards. Twitter Campaign with Clear Channel Outdoor Supporting Black Creators, Causes and Voices is Among Winners. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.28 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 180.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $2.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1187770 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 24.24%, having the revenues showcasing 10.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 927.01M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,050,478 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.97%, alongside a boost of 180.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.22% during last recorded quarter.