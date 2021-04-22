Do Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) beta value of 2.32 signposts another twist?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is priced at $1.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.24 and reached a high price of $1.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.23. The stock touched a low price of $1.17.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Regulus Therapeutics Announces Completion of Dosing in the First Cohort of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today announced that it completed dosing in the first cohort of nine patients with ADPKD in its Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326. The study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and biomarkers (polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2)) of multiple doses of RGLS4326 in patients with ADPKD. You can read further details here

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3200 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) full year performance was 162.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -47.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $2.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1098825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) recorded performance in the market was -10.37%, having the revenues showcasing 2.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.20M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Analysts verdict on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3559, with a change in the price was noted +0.6095. In a similar fashion, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +101.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,001,710 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RGLS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.21%, alongside a boost of 162.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.54% during last recorded quarter.