Time to Buy Beat-Down Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA). It is currently valued at $9.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.13, after setting-off with the price of $10.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.945 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.12.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, ironSource Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage. ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “registration statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The registration statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with ironSource’s previously announced proposed business combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) (“TBA”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. While the registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about ironSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage, as well as the proposed business combination. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Thoma Bravo Advantage shares are logging -24.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.03 and $13.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4297188 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) recorded performance in the market was -15.14%, having the revenues showcasing -18.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B.

Specialists analysis on Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Trends and Technical analysis: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Raw Stochastic average of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.14%. The shares -1.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.26% during last recorded quarter.