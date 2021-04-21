Time to Buy Beat-Down Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE). It is currently valued at $9.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.56, after setting-off with the price of $9.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.295 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.43.

Recently in News on April 6, 2021, Coeur Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, April 29, 2021. You can read further details here

Coeur Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.60 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $7.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) full year performance was 112.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coeur Mining Inc. shares are logging -22.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.42 and $12.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1288083 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) recorded performance in the market was -8.89%, having the revenues showcasing 12.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 1959 workers.

The Analysts eye on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coeur Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.24, with a change in the price was noted +2.97. In a similar fashion, Coeur Mining Inc. posted a movement of +43.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,793,444 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDE is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Coeur Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.92%, alongside a boost of 112.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.00% during last recorded quarter.