ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -15.33%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) was valued at $15.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.76 while reaching the peak value of $17.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.41. The stock current value is $16.65.

Recently in News on March 25, 2021, thredUP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. ThredUp Inc. (thredUP) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 26, 2021 under the symbol “TDUP”, and the offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, thredUP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThredUp Inc. shares are logging -47.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.23 and $31.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1909279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) recorded performance in the market was -16.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.29M, as it employees total of 1862 workers.

Analysts verdict on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ThredUp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.75%.