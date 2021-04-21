Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) was down -0.64%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It is currently valued at $4.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.745, after setting-off with the price of $4.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.69.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations now available for on-demand viewing. Deutsche Bank today announced that the presentations from the November 18th and 19th Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) are now available for on-demand viewing. The event featured presentations from international companies with American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs in the US. You can read further details here

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.38 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/21.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) full year performance was 58.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are logging -38.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $7.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4967652 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recorded performance in the market was -0.43%, having the revenues showcasing 10.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.68B, as it employees total of 33093 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited posted a movement of +7.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,557,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMY is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.67%, alongside a boost of 58.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.17% during last recorded quarter.