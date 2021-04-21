ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Quarterly Performance is 13.59%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) was valued at $10.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.94 while reaching the peak value of $9.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.97. The stock current value is $9.11.

Recently in News on April 20, 2021, ProPetro Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results. You can read further details here

ProPetro Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.99 on 03/08/21, with the lowest value was $7.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) full year performance was 178.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are logging -34.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.90 and $13.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2042768 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) recorded performance in the market was 23.27%, having the revenues showcasing 13.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 982.42M, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

The Analysts eye on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the ProPetro Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.24, with a change in the price was noted +2.98. In a similar fashion, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted a movement of +48.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,148,880 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUMP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69%.

Considering, the past performance of ProPetro Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.35%, alongside a boost of 178.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.59% during last recorded quarter.