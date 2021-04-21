McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.77

At the end of the latest market close, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) was valued at $1.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.14 while reaching the peak value of $1.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $1.20.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, McEwen Mining: Q1 2021 Production Results. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for Q1 2021 of 23,300 gold ounces and 493,200 silver ounces, or 30,600 gold equivalent ounces(1)(GEOs), compared to 35,100 GEOs in Q1 2020. All operations delivered production in line with budget. Production is expected to increase over the balance of the year and to be 20-40% greater than 2020. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was 14.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -25.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1389078 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was 17.77%, having the revenues showcasing 24.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 528.14M, as it employees total of 377 workers.

Specialists analysis on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0787, with a change in the price was noted +0.2498. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of +26.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,976,897 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.41%, alongside a boost of 14.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.73% during last recorded quarter.