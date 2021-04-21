Do Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) beta value of 0.84 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) was valued at $3.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.42 while reaching the peak value of $3.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.91. The stock current value is $2.92.

Recently in News on April 17, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (“MTS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – MTSL)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by SharpLink, Inc. (“SharpLink”). Under the terms of the agreement, holders of SharpLink’s outstanding common stock immediately prior to the merger will receive ordinary shares of MTS. On a pro forma and fully-diluted basis for the combined company, MTS shareholders will be diluted, owning only approximately 14% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 04/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) full year performance was 180.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -48.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $5.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1169224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) recorded performance in the market was 88.39%, having the revenues showcasing 6.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.61M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.67. In a similar fashion, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +133.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,287,307 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTSL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 128.12%, alongside a boost of 180.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.96% during last recorded quarter.