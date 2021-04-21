Do Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) beta value of 1.89 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) was valued at $3.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.34 while reaching the peak value of $3.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.18. The stock current value is $3.37.

Recently in News on April 21, 2021, Future FinTech Signs Term Sheet to Purchase a Money Payment Service Company. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that on April 13, 2021, the Company signed a preliminary term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) to acquire 100% of the equity of Khyber Money Exchange Ltd. (“Khyber Exchange”) from its shareholder (the “Seller”). The Term Sheet represents terms for a proposed transaction subject to definitive documentation and is non-binding except for its ‘Exclusive Period’ and ‘Confidentiality’; and ‘Governing Law’ sections. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 181.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -70.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1336775 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 73.40%, having the revenues showcasing -47.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 216.20M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.84, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +57.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,545,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Future FinTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.22%, alongside a boost of 181.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.50% during last recorded quarter.