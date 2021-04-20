Why is TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) up 152.16% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ), which is $2.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.09 after opening rate of $2.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0203 before closing at $2.12.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

TDH Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.52 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) full year performance was 152.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDH Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 237.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $14.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4741164 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) recorded performance in the market was 46.49%, having the revenues showcasing 35.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.88M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TDH Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, TDH Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +111.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 668,710 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TDH Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.73%, alongside a boost of 152.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.50% during last recorded quarter.