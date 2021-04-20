Why is Curis Inc. (CRIS) up 1205.06% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Curis Inc. (CRIS). It is currently valued at $10.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.39, after setting-off with the price of $11.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.49.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Curis Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CA-4948 for the Treatment of AML and MDS. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation for CA-4948, a first-in-class, small molecule inhibitor of IRAK4 and Curis’s most advanced therapeutic in clinical development. CA-4948 targets IRAK4-L, the oncogenic isoform of IRAK4 preferentially expressed by the majority of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and has shown broad clinical activity in Phase 1 trials in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML/MDS. You can read further details here

Curis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.44 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) full year performance was 1205.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Curis Inc. shares are logging -23.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1405.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $13.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2010838 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Curis Inc. (CRIS) recorded performance in the market was 25.89%, having the revenues showcasing -19.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on Curis Inc. (CRIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Curis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.25, with a change in the price was noted +9.01. In a similar fashion, Curis Inc. posted a movement of +693.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,827,209 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRIS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Curis Inc. (CRIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Curis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 731.45%, alongside a boost of 1205.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.45% during last recorded quarter.