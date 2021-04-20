Why is 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) down -20.52% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). It is currently valued at $8.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.79, after setting-off with the price of $9.6618. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.98.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, 180 Life Sciences Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

180 Life Sciences Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.05 on 04/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) full year performance was -20.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares are logging -36.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 338.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $13.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1672395 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) recorded performance in the market was 205.13%, having the revenues showcasing 169.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.09M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 180 Life Sciences Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.68, with a change in the price was noted +5.75. In a similar fashion, 180 Life Sciences Corp. posted a movement of +222.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,528,202 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATNF is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of 180 Life Sciences Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of 180 Life Sciences Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.96%, alongside a downfall of -20.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 169.58% during last recorded quarter.