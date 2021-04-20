TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is on the roll with an average volume of 14.96M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) was valued at $39.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.47 while reaching the peak value of $39.4873 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.585. The stock current value is $34.94.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Sky9 Capital portfolio company TuSimple is first autonomous trucking firm to IPO, listing on Nasdaq at $8.49 billion market capitalization. Sky9 Capital, a venture capital firm investing in Chinese start-ups, announces the flotation of its portfolio company TuSimple on the Nasdaq stock exchange today under the ticker symbol ‘TSP’ at a market capitalization of $8.49 billion. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.13 and $41.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4259013 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) recorded performance in the market was -12.65%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.58B, as it employees total of 839 workers.

Specialists analysis on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TuSimple Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.65%.