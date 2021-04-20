Time to Buy Beat-Down Esports Technologies Inc. (EBET) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Esports Technologies Inc. (EBET) was valued at $25.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.5865 while reaching the peak value of $25.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.65. The stock current value is $20.09.

Recently in News on April 16, 2021, Esports Technologies Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Esports Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), a global provider of advanced electronic sports (or esports) wagering products and technology, announced that its common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday under the ticker symbol “EBET.” The shares opened at $21.00 and closed at $36.42. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -62.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.00 and $54.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2734320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Technologies Inc. (EBET) recorded performance in the market was -44.84%.

Analysts verdict on Esports Technologies Inc. (EBET)

Esports Technologies Inc. (EBET): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Esports Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.84%.