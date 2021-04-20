Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close GEE Group Inc. (JOB) was up 1.38%

For the readers interested in the stock health of GEE Group Inc. (JOB). It is currently valued at $0.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.59, after setting-off with the price of $0.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.57.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, GEE Group Announces Closing of $50 Million Underwritten Public Offering. GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) (“GEE” or the “Company”), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 83,333,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.60 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $50,000,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. GEE has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,499,999 shares of the Company’s common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. You can read further details here

GEE Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1700 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.5450 for the same time period, recorded on 04/19/21.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) full year performance was 103.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GEE Group Inc. shares are logging -76.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6019756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) recorded performance in the market was -41.85%, having the revenues showcasing -55.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.34M, as it employees total of 258 workers.

Analysts verdict on GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2991, with a change in the price was noted -0.4213. In a similar fashion, GEE Group Inc. posted a movement of -42.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,085,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JOB is recording 2.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.37.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GEE Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.77%, alongside a boost of 103.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -50.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.12% during last recorded quarter.