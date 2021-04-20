R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Profit Margins posted 2.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) was valued at $4.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.75 while reaching the peak value of $5.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.75. The stock current value is $4.98.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, RRD Extends Its Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed an amendment (the “ABL Amendment”) to the credit agreement for its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Credit Facility”) with Bank of America, N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., PNC Bank, National Association, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, acting as joint lead arrangers and joint book runners for the ABL Amendment. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.30 on 04/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was 344.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging 5.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 436.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $4.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3936017 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was 120.35%, having the revenues showcasing 96.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.70M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.56. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +250.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,770,951 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 292.13%, alongside a boost of 344.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.84% during last recorded quarter.