Here is why China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) recent weekly performance of 113.54% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) was valued at $13.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.50 while reaching the peak value of $17.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.52. The stock current value is $16.87.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NYSE LATE FILER CURE LETTER. China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) (“China Green Agriculture” or the “Company”) announced today that, on December 31, 2020 the Company received a notice letter from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) stating that, effective December 31, 2020, the Company will be removed from NYSE’s late filers’ list to be disseminated to data vendors and will not be posted on the NYSE’s Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com. The NYSE’s letter comes after the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 on December 8, 2020 and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 on December 30, 2020, thus becoming current on its financial reporting obligations. You can read further details here

China Green Agriculture Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.73 on 04/19/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) full year performance was 561.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Green Agriculture Inc. shares are logging 25.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 853.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.77 and $13.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2453411 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) recorded performance in the market was 368.61%, having the revenues showcasing 205.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.40M, as it employees total of 424 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Green Agriculture Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.97, with a change in the price was noted +14.16. In a similar fashion, China Green Agriculture Inc. posted a movement of +522.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 209,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGA is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA)

Raw Stochastic average of China Green Agriculture Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.24%.

Considering, the past performance of China Green Agriculture Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 368.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 588.57%, alongside a boost of 561.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 113.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 222.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 205.62% during last recorded quarter.