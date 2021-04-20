Gear up for the change! Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has hit the volume of 2614650

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is priced at $23.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.85 and reached a high price of $24.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.00. The stock touched a low price of $20.565.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Cricut To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021. Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to over four million users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cricut Inc. shares are logging 11.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.88 and $20.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2614650 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cricut Inc. (CRCT) recorded performance in the market was 31.12%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.12B, as it employees total of 640 workers.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Considering, the past performance of Cricut Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.12%.