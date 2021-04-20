Do Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) beta value of 1.25 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), which is $59.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.37 after opening rate of $62.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $61.38 before closing at $62.03.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Book Now! Southwest Airlines Service For Eugene, Ore., To Begin Aug. 29, 2021, With Fares As Low As $39 One-Way. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published an initial flight schedule for Eugene Airport (EUG) in Oregon, bringing the airline’s low fares, flexible policies, and Hospitality closer to more outdoor attractions in the Pacific Northwest. Southwest Airlines® will offer nonstop, roundtrip service once daily to Las Vegas and twice daily to Oakland in the Bay Area, bringing additional same-plane or connecting roundtrip service daily between Eugene and more than 30 airports across the Southwest route map. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.75 on 04/14/21, with the lowest value was $43.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was 98.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -7.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.47 and $64.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2160998 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was 33.08%, having the revenues showcasing 32.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.00B, as it employees total of 56500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.74, with a change in the price was noted +13.10. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of +28.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,641,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.87%, alongside a boost of 98.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.94% during last recorded quarter.