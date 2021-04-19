Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) market price of $16.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). It is currently valued at $16.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.50, after setting-off with the price of $11.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.37.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$ 4 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$ 12 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -84.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.10 and $103.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19322950 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -36.47%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 109.35M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.47%. The shares increased approximately by -81.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by -80.74% in the period of the last 30 days.