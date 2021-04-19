Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 34.92M

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is priced at $18.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.09 and reached a high price of $18.1399, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.99. The stock touched a low price of $17.70.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Leadership Changes. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Cussion Kar Shun Pang as TME’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Zhu Liang (or “Ross Liang”) has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and a member of the Board. Prior to this appointment, Ross served as Vice President of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”) where he was responsible for overseeing a number of major online platforms including QQ, a leading social communication and entertainment platform in China with 595 million MAU on smart devices, as well as Qzone, a leading social platform that enables users to share their lives and interact with friends and relatives anytime and anywhere. Prior to that role, Ross was the General Manager of QQ Music from 2014 to 2016. As the CEO, Ross’ primary responsibility is to oversee TME’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing and long-form audio business. Mr. James Gordon Mitchell has been appointed as the Chairman of compensation committee of the Board. These changes will go into effect as of April 15, 2021. Mr. Tong Tao Sang (or “Dowson Tong”), TME’s current Chairman of the Board, will resign from the positions of Chairman of the Board, Chairman of compensation committee and all his roles as a director or an officer of affiliates of the Company. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.25 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $16.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 66.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -44.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.30 and $32.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17308718 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was -6.24%, having the revenues showcasing -16.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.45B, as it employees total of 4769 workers.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.57, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +10.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,367,660 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.24%, alongside a boost of 66.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.87% during last recorded quarter.