Recent Change of 8.62% in the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), which is $31.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.45 after opening rate of $29.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.52 before closing at $29.34.

Recently in News on March 22, 2021, ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020. – Generates Record Full Year Net Income of $524 Million. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging 1.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.34 and $31.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1273807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was 177.13%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.37B, as it employees total of 3794 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 6.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.98.

Technical breakdown of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 177.13%. The shares increased approximately by 2.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.23% in the period of the last 30 days.