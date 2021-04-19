Recent Change of 15.16% in the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), which is $20.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.50 after opening rate of $17.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.9101 before closing at $17.61.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Tuya Smart and Elechomes Partner to Deploy Smart Home Products into the Global Market. The cooperation will help Elechomes to develop more quality smart home products suitable for daily family life. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -26.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.10 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1968053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -18.88%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.86B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.88%.