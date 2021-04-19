Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.22M

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is priced at $4.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.31 and reached a high price of $4.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.26. The stock touched a low price of $4.21.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Further Appeal. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2021) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports that a further notice to appeal the decision granting Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd. a mining right was received by the Company on April 14, 2021. The notice is reported to be filed by a local community in the area of the proposed mine infrastructure. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (“DMRE”) granted the mining right on January 28, 2021. The Company believes that all requirements specified under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (“MPRDA”) have been complied with and that Minister Gwede Mantashe’s office correctly issued the notice of the granting of the mining right. Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd is accordingly opposing the appeal. According to the MPRDA, an appeal can be considered by the Minister for determination within a 130-business day timeframe. The mining right currently remains active and was notarially executed by the DMRE on April 13, 2021. You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.99 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $3.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was 178.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -26.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $6.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138688 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was -0.43%, having the revenues showcasing -2.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.50M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Analysts verdict on Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +127.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,070,886 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.72.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 117.92%, alongside a boost of 178.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.94% during last recorded quarter.